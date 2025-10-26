'Entitled brother refuses to leave my house. So, I got ride of the house.'

This is my dad's story not mine but I thought I would still post. English isn’t my first language and I’m on mobile so sorry advance for all the mistakes. I’ll be keeping things vague to keep my anonymity.
So my dad was born in country A but moved to country B in his late 20s. The family home was always willed to my dad by my granddad however during the last few years of his life he was very ill, so my uncle and his mistress moved into the family home to “take care” of my grandpa also because my uncle's then wife threw him out their house for cheating.
My dad wasn’t happy about the mistress staying over however would rather have my uncle take care of my grandad than put him in a home or have in house care with people we didn’t know too well.
My grandpa sadly passed seat a few years back and my uncle was still staying at the house. One year after his passing my dad finally asked him to leave the house or to buy the house off him and while my uncle agreed to begin with he went back on his word a few months later.
Another couple of months passed and my dad decided to move legally but the legal route takes forever. My dad cut the electricity and water to the house as he was the one who was always paying for it yet they still refused to leave.
This year he finally had enough of my uncles BS and had people scout the area for when no one was in the house and had the house demolished 💀 so there’s no house for them to go back to now.
Edit : Info about my uncle - my uncle here is the older son and the golden boy out of the sibling this man was also willed a house of his own plus other stuff form the inheritance but he lost that hose in the divorce and made some stupid decisions with the other half. My dad actually got the least amount of inheritance as he was deemed well off and my uncle was deemed needing more support.
By the way, my uncle also owns a business he has enough money to get a place of his own but he wont because why would he when he can stay in the big family house for free.
lmaoo that’s some next-level petty revenge, dad said “fine, no house for anyone then” 😭👏
this ain’t petty revenge, this is final boss level revenge 😂 dude went full Thanos on family property lmao.
fr that’s wild 😂 but honestly i get it. sometimes you gotta burn it all down (figuratively or literally lol) to get your peace back. i had family freeloading in my place once and it messed w my head so bad. best thing i did was cut contact for a while peace > drama always.
I remember that in tiktok, quite sure it was in México, a deadbeat let the mother of his kids built a house on his land and then one day came back and told her to leave.
She tried to explain the house was her but the lawyer and police agreed on the land where it was built being the man’s so she demolished the house in front of ALL the neighbors. deadbeat, mistress and mother were complaining about it on video, it was kinda of hilarious.
My dad basically did similar move. His brother (my uncle) and my brother both moved in with him. Small 1bdrm apartment. Neither of them working much, both constantly fighting and eating and drinking anything in sight.
Thankfully my dad traveled a lot for work. This went on for like 5+ years. Finally he decided to get a new place. Packed his stuff and told them both “you got 60 days to leave” and left.
Unfortunately my brother claimed he had job waiting 3hrs south of me (i live 18hrs away from dad and family) and asked if he could stay a week or two. 7 years later i had gotten him a car and job and he was still refusing to leave. Turning off wifi worked however!
My ex-wife's previous husband hadn't moved out because he was incapable of holding down a job. The house had been a gift from her mother, and the deed had never been transferred to my ex, so (to his surprise and dismay) it wasn't a factor in their settlement.
The real issue was that their daughter was 8yo, and she thought the sun shone out of his ass (he had never said no to her). Evicting him when he had nowhere to go would have devastated her relationship with their daughter. He clearly knew he had my ex over a barrel.
My ex's mom signed over the house so she could sell it, and she worked out an arrangement with her ex. She agreed to give him $25k from the sale of the house to also relocate and get himself set up. He agreed. He only started looking for a job when he ran out of money and realized he really wasn't getting another dime.
Impressive! My MIL is planning to leave her house to three of her four kids (my husband among them), but not to my unemployed BIL because he's been living there rent free for THIRTY YEARS and won't leave. MIL says she knows the other three siblings won't actually live in the house and they'll sell it, which will make my BIL move.
So his brother was good enough to take care of the ailing grandpa, and saving lots of money for your father? But not good enough to even consider giving him some portion of the inheritance? I don't like all the parties of the story.
So your dad had a demolition crew waiting around the corner for a weeks or two and then when your uncle finally went grocery shopping, he had the house destroyed. Paid money to not have a house to sell. Good thing you said English isn’t your first language and you were on a mobile because that helps to fill in these gapping holes in this fictitious story.
Pretty much yes there is more to the story try but I can’t reveal as I want to stay anonymous. A few weeks of planing did go into this. My uncle works mon-fri but his mistress is stay home, we had neighbours and people in the area to let us know when she also left the house this wasn’t difficult due the location and area the house is in.
As soon as she left police were called for demolition began shortly after. I cant reveal the country this happened in but in this country if you know the right people and spend the right amount for money things can get done very quickly. If you think this is fake that’s fine I’ll take it as compliment that I was able to craft such good story that sounds made up 😂😅
I'm sorry for your uncle, having to take care of his ill dad just to get evicted by his brother who didn't have to pay a nurse or a house care for years and who doesn't even live in the country.