'Entitled brother refuses to leave my house. So, I got ride of the house.'

My grandpa sadly passed seat a few years back and my uncle was still staying at the house. One year after his passing my dad finally asked him to leave the house or to buy the house off him and while my uncle agreed to begin with he went back on his word a few months later.

Another couple of months passed and my dad decided to move legally but the legal route takes forever. My dad cut the electricity and water to the house as he was the one who was always paying for it yet they still refused to leave.

This year he finally had enough of my uncles BS and had people scout the area for when no one was in the house and had the house demolished 💀 so there’s no house for them to go back to now.