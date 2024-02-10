Family Ties Fractured: Woman reveals fiancé's cheating, he loses his inheritance. + Update

She kept begging me to take back her grandson and that she would force him to make up with me. I didn't put much thought into because she was mad. A couple of days later, he was blowing up my phone with calls and messages.

His grandma is cutting him out of the will unless he gets back together with me and we get married. I told him no because he hurt me, and nothing he can say will make me take him back.No, I will not be doing that.

His family is really well off and has a very successful business, so when his grandma dies, he is supposed to take over, but if he is cut out, he can not, and he will get nothing. He even tried to pay me to marry him.