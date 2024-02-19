Older sister complains about 'favoritism,' mom points out, 'you kept her inheritance.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my daughter if she pays for her sister's college then I will stop 'favoring' her with my money"

Plenty_Spot_9191

I will try to make this as clear as possible. My mother had a fund that was suppose to be for both of the grandchildren. She told me multiple times it was for both of the kids. She also informed the girls that they have money.

She passed away unexpectedly. My oldest name (Shelly) was the only one on the fund and it is legally hers. She didn’t share it with her sister (Grace) and she has a huge head start in life with it.

Due to this money, she has been able to go to college debt free and is going to buy a house soon. My husband and I have been scrambling to give as much money as possible to Grace since she really got screwed over.