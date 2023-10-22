Man accuses GF of 'creepy' relationship with another family, blames his ADHD. UPDATED

Maggie and Joe were hanging out so much outside of work that I actually did feel a little weird about it. I then found out that, aside from work, they usually hung out with Joe's wife and kids, which made cheating unlikely but was still really weird. Most people don't have near strangers hanging out with their little kids that much.

Maggie has been putting this family above other friends, like when she waited on rsvp'ing to a friend's party until she could nail down other plans with Joe and his family. The plans with Joe's family were very vague and hadn't been decided yet, but Maggie was willing to miss her friend's party if it was the only time Joe's family was available.