Woman donates hair to children's cancer instead of giving it to balding stepmom. AITA?

NTA. I’ve donated multiple times before and they actually can’t just use one donation to make a whole wig. They wait for several that match and then do it. So giving her your hair would not give her enough to make a wig, but an org that has donations coming in from all over will be able to colormatch your hair and make one. Plus, she’s already got several. She’s doing fine.

NTA

"he was also disappointed that I didn't think of her first"

You can tell him you're also disappointed that he didn't speak to you for 2 years because of his wife.