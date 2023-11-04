Woman's sister judges her spending of grandma's inheritance for 'sinful wedding.' AITA?

Gma’s will requested that we donate 10K to a charity of our choice. I chose a charity in our area that helps endangered LGBTQ+ youths. The rest we’re investing towards retirement and putting towards a down payment on a home.

I was telling Kate about the wedding plans. She asked how I had the funds for them. I told her it was gma’s inheritance. She was upset by this. She yelled about how while I had gone off to live my own ‘sinful’ life”, she did what any good granddaughter would. Took care of gma + raised a family.

She said she deserved much more than half the inheritance since she has a kid and cared for gma the most before her death. She mentioned the charity so I confessed that it was an LGBTQ one.