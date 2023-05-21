GF tells man it's 'creepy' that he hugs his brother, 'don't do it anymore.' AITA?

Some people are just more affectionate than others but this is pretty extreme.

One man was very surprised when his wife brought up her issue with his intimacy. Not with her, but with his brother. She says its 'creepy' and 'makes her uncomfortable' when they hug. She told him she does not want him to ever do it in front of her again. Now, he's wondering if he's the weird one or if he should be concerned with her trouble with expressions of love.

'AITA for hugging my brother in front of my wife, despite knowing that makes my wife uncomfortable?'

/Quick-Impress-146

I ask this because I know I have a skewed perspective on this. My family has always been more physically affectionate than most. My siblings and I were always hugging, holding hands, and cuddling with each other and our parents until we moved out.