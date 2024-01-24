Husband misses daughter's birth, tells wife he wants a divorce to 'start over.' + Update

Yeah, he compared it to not having an employment contract. I get the metaphor, I guess, but I'm not sure how it translates to him not being able to bond. The therapist was very focused on trying to help me understand and I appreciate that. No complaints with him.

I'm still completely in the dark, though, and Husband has started talking about choosing a lawyer. He says he wants a "clean break" before Daughter gets too attached. Situation is still DUCKED. I'm leaning towards letting him just go and focusing on me+Daughter.

SlipperyTom

"He says he wants a "clean break" before Daughter gets too attached."

I can't bond with my daughter so I want a clean break before she bonds too much with me. Are you sure your husband is all there? Has he had some sort of mental break or something? This literally makes no sense to me at all.