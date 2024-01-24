Husband misses daughter's birth, tells wife he wants a divorce to 'start over.' + Update

ChallengeConnect590
Throwaway because I want to fix this and I'm paranoid about more people in our lives finding out. Its all so completely messed up already...I don't want more stress. My husband (29M) and I (30NB) have been married for 5 years. I gave birth to our first child in September, a girl.
My husband was present for most of my labor but things went very pear-shaped and I had to have an emergency C-Section. The doctors told him to leave the room and wait outside. In short, he did not see our daughter be born.
A week ago he informed me that he wants to divorce and "start over on his dreams of having a family." He insists that he "cannot bond" with our daughter and says its because he didn't see her being born.
He said alot about how its always been a dream of his to have a "small, close knit family" and now he can't have that with me because of the C-Section and his not being in the room.
His dad suggested therapy but Husband refused saying "he knew it wouldn't work." I've made sure he knows I'm open to the idea if he changes his mind but he's been very insistent that he "knows this can't be fixed."
Part of me knows I'm basically asking for a magic spell here but does anyone have any ideas how/if this can be fixed? I'll try to answer any questions anyone may have. Sorry if the Flair isn't correct, I just guessed.
girlnononono
He's just using this as an excuse to leave you.
Here_for_tea_
Yes, I’m sorry OP.
He has decided to leave but is making a horrible excuse.
Heavenly_Spike_Man
This is the lamest thing I’ve ever read And I would say he needs to start therapy immediately, but I suspect he is making this story up to mask his real feelings… he is scared and doesn’t want to be a dad, he is making up this “perfect family” dream thing, either subconsciously or consciously. Seeing a birth is not what creates bonding.
nattyleilani
Sounds like an excuse to leave. He could be experiencing ppd, even dads can get it. But if he doesn’t want to go to therapy, there’s no hope.
cupcakekirbyd
This sounds like a mental health issue. It sounds like his "bond" with the baby isn’t living up to what he expected. This honestly has nothing to do with you, your daughter or the c section.
It’s just a convenient thing for him to blame for his feelings. I imagine even if he saw her be born he would have another excuse for why he isn’t feeling the way he expected. A lot of people don’t feel a strong bond with their infant.
It’s perfectly normal, so I can’t fault him for that. But he needs to get therapy if this is how he feels. Leaving and having another kid isn’t going to solve this for him. I’m sorry this is happening to you but it’s not your fault and if he’s not willing to get help then there’s nothing you can do.
ChallengeConnect590
I wanted to update and thank everyone who sympathized with me and tried to help. There isn't much new but some things have happened. I can't link my first post here according to the rules but these two posts are the only ones this throwaway has so it should be easy to find.
Several people suggested asking him to come with me to a therapist so I can get help understanding why he's leaving. He agreed and our appointment was yesterday.
It didn't go...badly? But it didn't go well either. He was very upfront with the therapist. He didn't try to mince words or refuse to answer questions. He told the man (paraphrasing):
"They got to bond the entire pregnancy. That baby is made of their body. I can't compare to that. My work started at birth and I wasn't there so I don't feel like I ever got 'hired,' if that makes sense?"
Yeah, he compared it to not having an employment contract. I get the metaphor, I guess, but I'm not sure how it translates to him not being able to bond. The therapist was very focused on trying to help me understand and I appreciate that. No complaints with him.
I'm still completely in the dark, though, and Husband has started talking about choosing a lawyer. He says he wants a "clean break" before Daughter gets too attached. Situation is still DUCKED. I'm leaning towards letting him just go and focusing on me+Daughter.
SlipperyTom
"He says he wants a "clean break" before Daughter gets too attached."
I can't bond with my daughter so I want a clean break before she bonds too much with me. Are you sure your husband is all there? Has he had some sort of mental break or something? This literally makes no sense to me at all.
EllectraHeart
He wants to leave OP and is using the child as an excuse. his reasoning and explanations are nonsensical. OP thinks he was being forthcoming and clear/consistent with the therapist. I see his concise answers as a sign of him being rehearsed. In other words, he worked on his cover up/alibi story, which is why it’s so easy for him to regurgitate it over and over.
Either he didn’t realize how hard being a parent would be and wants to opt out, or he wants to leave OP and blaming the baby is convenient. OP had a traumatic birth and somehow the victim in the entire situation is the dad ?! Not the person who was cut open?? Or the baby that was yanked out?? The dad.
reps_for_satan
The only way this makes any sense is he is already cheating on you and is using this as a weird excuse.
EjjabaMarie
So I hope child support is involved here. He doesn’t just get to claim no bonding and get his “clean break”. I’d also like to see how he gets another partner to seriously consider him after they find out how he treated you and your child.
ChallengeConnect590
I have no intention of letting him off the support hook.
lucia912
This sounds so crazy and upsetting and I’m so sorry to hear you’re going through this. Just want to share a little personal story and hope it gives you some hope and faith for the future.
My stepbrother got his girlfriend pregnant. He was present and supportive during the pregnancy and attended the birth. After a couple of weeks of dealing with the newborn stage, he got his “clean break” per se and completely broke off any and all contact with the mom and child (my nephew). It was very sad and his poor girlfriend was left a single mother.
My stepdad, mom and I chose to remain in their lives and watched our nephew grow up. We supported them like any loving family could, despite the fact that my stepbrother chose to leave.
The single mother? She is one of the most amazing and inspiring people I know. She worked her rear off. Got a degree, a good job, and raised an AMAZING son. She eventually found a wonderful partner and got married and had another son.
Her husband has become a fantastic father figure for my nephew and we are so, so grateful. My nephew just graduated with the highest honors and is now attending the college of his dreams. He plans to become a marine biologist.
All of this to say, I have faith that you WILL come out of this. It’ll hurt. There will be an adjustment period. But you CAN have a wonderful life for you and your child in the future without your husband 🤍