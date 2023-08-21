Husband's family thinks wife hates them, she refuses to visit them, says, "I'm an introvert." AITA?

His parents had a dinner last Sunday and he really wanted me to go with him. I reminded him that I don't enjoy those types of outings and that I need time to myself to recharge. He was annoyed at me at first but then seemed like he accepted my answer, so I spent the evening at home relaxing with my cats and a book.

When he got back, he seemed off and I asked him what was wrong. He told me that it really hurts him that I won't put in effort to seeing his family and they always ask him where I am and he has to make up excuses for me. I told him he doesn't have to lie and I have never asked him to.