Man takes brother and SIL in, kicks them out when he learns they're pregnant. AITA?

While I did not want them here, I reluctantly agreed because I can't tell my own brother that he can't live with me when I have 2 empty rooms in my house knowing he would let me live with him if I had ever asked.

He said I was also fortunate enough to have family to live with while I was saving to buy my house. I do not charge them any rent or ask for anything, but they give me around $400 a month to help out.

My brother and his wife had been trying to conceive a child for a long time and are finally successful in doing so. They are expecting in a few months. While I am extremely happy for them I also do not want them living with me.