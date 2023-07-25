Woman hires struggling SIL to babysit her daughter, she steals all their food. AITA?

I guess my daughter was still hungry after eating all the food I packed (she just had an ADHD med change and I guess it peaked her appetite) and she went inside and ended up eating a bunch of food and my SIL lost it because it was 'all they had' (they were having a pool party so everyone was outside and didn't see her take the food). She told my daughter to get outside.

So I immediately left work and came to investigate and I found my SIL inside with her head in her hands. I asked her what happened and she wouldn't even look at me. I started prying for an answer because my daughter was visibly upset and practically ran to the car when I got there.