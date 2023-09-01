Woman adopts nephew, now sister tells her to financially support her younger kids in the same way. AITA?

When Luke was 8, both my sister and I became pregnant and that's when my sister decided she wanted my son back and started to tell him that my husband and I wouldn't love him anymore once my "actual" son came along.

My husband met my son when he was 5 and we were already together for a year before he met my son. My husband treats Luke like his and we got married when my son was 7 and adopted him when he was 9, with my son's permission.

We found out that my sister was saying this when one day he broke down crying asking us not to leave him after we told him that would never happen. He explained what my sister and her husband were saying. Luke knows that he's not my biological son but he is my son.