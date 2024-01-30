Man calls his brother a 'nepo baby' when he refuses to help wife with cancer. AITA?

ESH - Honestly you probably should have known he can't/won't tell you (either because he'd be violating privacy - that sort of information is VERY closely guarded and giving you a heads up could easily cost him his job).

He's also an asshole for how he handled it. He could have been empathetic and explained he can't - but telling you to wait like everyone else is pretty callous. I'm sorry the past year has been so rough and I hope your wife is doing okay. Remember - when in doubt...it never hurts to be looking and you can always use that as a reason why you're looking in the job hunt.

RandomGuy_81