Niece and nephew try to push uncle in pool, he dodges, gets told they can't swim. AITA? NEW UPDATE

Scared-Weakness-6250
Happened today. My folks decided to host a barbeque because I guess that's what older people do. I declined because I really don't like my two sisters, their husbands or their kids (wife and I are child free). Mom then pressured the wife. Long story short, we went.
By the time we arrived there were about 20 people there. My sisters and their husbands were already solidly buzzed. My mom was spending 100% of her time trying to keep the nieces & nephews (ages 7 to 11) more or less under control. My dad had strategically retreated to the whirlpool part of the pool with small cooler full of beers.
Wife and I made small talk with miscellaneous people, ate food and had a frozen margarita. Sisters/BILs took turns criticizing us for being late, not being in our swimsuits and screwing up the vibe. Whatever. Typical suburban summer get together.About 45 minutes in two of the kids ran at one of the neighbor guests who was standing next to the pool and pushed her in.
She was at the pool steps, stumbled in but didn't fall so only got half wet. She was clearly very unhappy about it but she didn't make a scene, just went over to where the parents were, grabbed their towels, dried herself off and left. Sisters and BILs thought it was all great fun.
A bit later I was standing a few feet away from the pool chatting away with someone. I saw three of the kids running full tilt at me from the corner of my eye. Obviously I was next. Not that it's terribly difficult to outwit young kids but I just jumped out of their way at the last second. All three of them ran straight into the pool at full speed.
Most of the other guests (including my wife and me) started laughing, but their moms - who as I mentioned were pretty sh*tfaced - absolutely freaked out. Apparently two of the kids couldn't swim even though they were in swimsuits. Since I wasn't in swim gear I stepped back from the pool and let other people fish the kids out. The kids were bawling their eyes out like they'd lost a limb.
At that point all hell broke loose. The four parents were yelling at everyone in general and me in particular for 'nearly letting their kids drown' and also because two of the kids had been videoing the trick using their parents' iPhones, which were now at the bottom of the pool.
One of my BILs got into the pool to try to retrieve the phones but his BMI and BAC made that impossible. No one else volunteered to help, unsurprising given that my sisters were still b*tching at everyone.
I told my sisters it was their job to watch the their kids and that if anything had happened to them it would have been their responsibility, not mine. There were some pretty strong words on both sides. Wife and I left after the other BIL fell over and face planted while yelling at us. Now they're saying I should have let the little sh*ts knock me into the pool and have their fun (and ruin my phone).
So... AITA?
Side note: Dad, of course, never got out of the whirlpool.
Pokemom-No-More
NTA. The kids FAFO. IF the parents' phones got ruined in the process, that's on them for not controlling their little hellions. I can see why you avoid family get togethers. Hopefully, next time, your wife won't allow herself to be guilted into making you go.
Scared-Weakness-6250
That's probably the one positive thing that will come out of this. Wife is much more tolerant and forgiving than I am towards my siblings but based on what she was saying on the way home I think she's had it with them as well.
Melodic-Web-650
Maybe you and your wife can just have your dad over to your place next time? I’d party with him 8 days a week.
Zealousideal_Bad8434
Dad was the smart one. He knew what was going to happen.
Preposterous_punk
Dad was smart except he left it all on Mom to do the grandchild wrangling. Not that either of them should have to, but they were cohosts….
Fluffy_Two5110
If they’re anything like my parents, the mom brings it upon herself, planning the whole thing and enabling her precious grandangels despite dad’s protests, then plays the victim when things go horribly wrong. Camping in the whirlpool is one giant “I told you so.”
Scared-Weakness-6250
First off, my folks tell me that my nieces and nephews are all good swimmers and that they use the pool all the time. The 7 year old is still a beginner but he loves the water. My sister just said they couldn't swim so I'd look bad. To be fair, none of the kids are allowed in the deep end, which is where they fell in. It was the two 10 year olds and the 9 year old who tried to push me into the pool.
After we left the party ended on a pretty sour note. My drunk brother in law who face planted while yelling at me had to go to an urgent care place and get his face stitched up. He was too toasted to drive so Dad took him. Dad was very not happy about this. Later that evening, my sisters started a group text and said some really nasty crap.
Their husbands threw in a few comments as well. Wife and I blocked the four of them. My mom called me, she was pretty upset about what they said (she and dad were in the chat) and I don't blame her. Because of the texts my folks insisted my sisters / BILs come over the next day (Sunday) without their kids to 'get some things straight and lay down some ground rules' (mom's wording).
The result was a contrite if unenthusiastic apology from the siblings via my mom's phone. I'm glad my wife was with me when they called - her hard stares kept me from saying what I wanted to. I just told them thanks and that we felt no need to discuss it further.
Since I thought things were settled I unblocked them. That evening I got a text from one of the BILs telling me the phones cost $XXXX and asking when I'd be paying for them. WTF???
I replied 'Never', took a screenshot of his text and forwarded it to my folks with a note that we were done with this nonsense, were going no contact with sisters / spouses and not to invite us to any more holidays or get togethers if they'll be present. Then I blocked the sisters and their spouses again.
At that point the sh*t really hit the fan. Dad called them and ripped them a new one. Among other things he told them the grandkids were not welcome at his place indefinitely. Since my mom regularly provides free babysitting that got them pretty rattled. He also banned them from using the vacation house and told them my wife and I actually own it, not he and mom.
This completely freaked them out - both of my sisters' / families use the place a lot including having their friends up for weekend getaways. This was very much out of character for my folks. They'd clearly had it. And for reference, I never wanted my sisters to know we own the place.
We bought it for my folks; they'd always wanted a place in the mountains. Keeping the ownership quiet was just a way to avoid drama with my siblings. A couple of days later my sisters and their husbands came to our place unannounced to apologize in person. We were out to dinner and they left a note.
One sister also called me at work too, I sent her to voicemail. We've decided being no contact is the best thing for the indefinite future and haven't interacted with them for the last 3+ weeks. Personally I'm done, they can go pound sand.
RndmIntrntStranger
They’re just really sorry now bc their free babysitting is gone and you own the cabin.
archangelzeriel
Remind me to thank my brother for how well he's raising my nephews, who have never tried anything even remotely close to this nonsense despite occasionally being little shits in their own right.
MattDaveys
“We’re sorry”
“Now tell mom and dad we apologized so they’ll take the kids again.”
Princess_Peach848
Love this outcome for you!! The effed around and found out. They’re only sorry because they no longer get free babysitting or a vacation spot.
Commercial-Place6793
100% this. Do we have the same parents???? My mom enables one of my siblings and their children to the detriment of literally everything else.
Mobius_Stripping
'One of my BILs got into the pool to try to retrieve the phones but his BMI and BAC made that impossible.'
lol NTA. they are lucky the neighbor they pushed didn’t get hurt, those kids sound terrible.
SJDude13
If this sub is the barbecue/pool party, then we’re all collectively the dad chilling in the whirlpool section, watching the drama unfold.