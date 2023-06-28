Man doesn't want incestuous cousins at wedding; family says, 'love is love.' AITA

After being confronted by the rest of my family on the matter, I gave in and sent Irelynn and Rod an invite.

I was already unhappy with it, and to make matters worse, Irelynn is insisting on wearing a white dress.

I explained why her choice of outfit would be disrespectful, she argued that she should get to wear a white dress as she and Rod haven’t gotten a wedding, despite her being pregnant.

Now this is the only issue my fiancée has. She was fine with the age gap and incest thing because “love is love”, but Irelynn wearing white is apparently “too far”.

I honestly don’t know what to do. I feel like I’m going crazy because this situation is so obviously wrong in my eyes but my nobody around me thinks so.