Man doesn't want incestuous cousins at wedding; family says, 'love is love.' AITA

I’m getting married this August and there’s some controversy with my family over who’s invited and who isn’t. Im not comfortable with my cousin Rod (31M) and pregnant cousin Irelynn (17F) being at my wedding as they’re in (what I think) is an inappropriate relationship.
Not only is she way too young and pregnant with his baby, they are also related (their parents are siblings).
I thought this would be an obvious issue but my family sees no problem with it. When my aunt Rhonda (rods mother) heard that he wouldn’t be invited, she freaked out. She couldn’t believe that I wasn’t inviting my own cousins to my wedding.
When I explained why I was uncomfortable with it, Rhonda said that I was the only one in the family who thought so and that I shouldn’t “make such a big deal”.
After being confronted by the rest of my family on the matter, I gave in and sent Irelynn and Rod an invite.
I was already unhappy with it, and to make matters worse, Irelynn is insisting on wearing a white dress.
I explained why her choice of outfit would be disrespectful, she argued that she should get to wear a white dress as she and Rod haven’t gotten a wedding, despite her being pregnant.
Now this is the only issue my fiancée has. She was fine with the age gap and incest thing because “love is love”, but Irelynn wearing white is apparently “too far”.
I honestly don’t know what to do. I feel like I’m going crazy because this situation is so obviously wrong in my eyes but my nobody around me thinks so.
I don’t want to disappoint them, but I really don’t want irelynn and rod and my wedding to mess things up. Does anyone see where I’m coming from or AITAH and just don’t realize?
NTA Your whole family is nuts, including your finance who is OK with incest and grooming a minor, but draws the line at a white dress. If I was you, I'd get in my car and just keep driving without looking back at any of them.
I don’t think I’ve ever suggested someone run and call off the wedding…but run and call off the wedding. If your fiancé doesn’t have a problem with incest and child grooming, holy f*ck run. Do you want to be married to someone like that?
So he groomed her and got pregnant a minor? He is 15 years older than her. It's disgusting; she could be his child. On top of that they are related which gave him opportunities for grooming her and taking advantage.
It sounds like your fiancé would be fine if your future daughter gets groomed and knocked up by a family member. Is that who you want to marry?
NTA but your family is a mess and your future family is going to continue the trend.
NTA. What in the f*cking Alabama hell is going on here...
Holy trailer park batman.
LOVE IS LOVE?!? Your fiancée is just as f*cking sus as the rest of them!!!! That girl was groomed and impregnated by a man old enough to have fathered her who also happens to be her FIRST COUSIN but LOVE IS F*CKING LOVE?!???!??? Everyone in this story sucks. What in the dirty south redneck f*ck did I just read!