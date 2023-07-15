Man evicts 37yo sister because she stole son's piggy bank, leaves her homeless. AITA?

My sister who is 37 has been staying with me for a little over a month now. She got evicted from the extended stay where she had been staying for a year now. My wife and I decided she could stay with us while she looked for shelter or housing options.
She only works 30 hours a week at a low paying job. And doesn't have any money. She was supposed to be looking diligently but was barely putting in any effort.
So my patience was already wearing a little thin before this incident. I don't want her to be homeless but I want her to show some effort.
Last night, my wife noticed her change jar was almost empty. She asked my son and I if we had taken any change. We both hadn't. My son is 9 but would just ask for money. It was pretty obvious it my sister.
She denied it. And I kind of just stewed on it. I'm not the best at communicating my feelings sometimes...
So, cut to today. My wife calls me upset about the findings last night. She asks me to check my son's piggy bank because she's afraid it's been pillaged as well. He's had it since he was two and there was probably 300 dollars or so in it.
I get home and check it and it's empty besides a few pennies. I see f*cking red. I can't believe it. I'm shaking I'm so mad. My wife and I converse about what we're going to do and then call her into the living room and confront her.
There's just no holding back my rage. I scream at her. How dare she steal from my son while she's staying under my roof. I honestly don't remember the last time I've been this upset.
I ask my wife to go get her a few nights at a hotel but she's gotta go. I just can't have her here.
AITAH for kicking her out knowing she'll be homeless in a few days. We fed her drove her and just were very supportive of her while she was here.
Part of me feels super guilty. I know screaming is not an effective way to communicate and maybe I shouldn't have made such a quick decision.
Thieves steal and will steal again. I 1000% concur with the poster below -- put a credit hold on all your accounts, change your credit and debit card numbers, change all your passwords as well on the computer. Heck, even change your Netflix and other accounts.
If she would steal from a 9/yo, she will steal from you and your wife without any hesitation. Once she is gone, change all the locks on your house.
We want to love family and give them the benefit of the doubt, but she's proven she isn't to be trusted. Protect your wife and son, your family.
You did not overreact, IMO, and it wasn't a 'quick' decision. It was a firm, and resolute decision based on your morals and your determination to protect your family.
Your sister has shown she has no respect for you or your family and zero gratitude for what you tried to do for her. Which means, she'll take more from you and harm you again if given the opportunity. NTA.
NTA - Very concerned she is using drugs or has another vice. People dont steal like this when they arent desperate. Money for a bus doesnt require stealing.
This happened to me. The child seeing that you stood up for them will mean everything to them. I got my very first job and had my mom come to my room to watch me put my first paycheck in my piggy bank because I was so proud.
Later that night I told my mom I wanted to take her to dinner and pay for it to celebrate. I was can’t even describe how upset I was to find that my piggy bank was empty. I even grabbed a flashlight thinking it got lodged somewhere in the bank.
My step father had stolen the money for weed and my mom confronted him at his friends house where he was buying the weed and got the money back.
Absolutely NTA. Check your jewellery and other valuables as well. Make sure any important documents that could be used to get credit in your name are where they should be.
For real, my sister stole probably close to 2k from me when we both lived at home and my dad would always say I 'must have lost it' or that I 'spent it and forgot.'
You know how you do when you come home at midnight from babysitting but when you wake up all that's left is $5? You must have been wrong about how much you had.
Anyway, I don't talk to my dad.
NTA she stole from your kids piggy bank, how can you ever trust her after that. You did the right thing, she brought this on herself.