Man evicts 37yo sister because she stole son's piggy bank, leaves her homeless. AITA?

This happened to me. The child seeing that you stood up for them will mean everything to them. I got my very first job and had my mom come to my room to watch me put my first paycheck in my piggy bank because I was so proud.

Later that night I told my mom I wanted to take her to dinner and pay for it to celebrate. I was can’t even describe how upset I was to find that my piggy bank was empty. I even grabbed a flashlight thinking it got lodged somewhere in the bank.

My step father had stolen the money for weed and my mom confronted him at his friends house where he was buying the weed and got the money back.

Alien_lifeform_666