Man retires to move to South America, family calls him selfish, he says, 'I told you my plan.' AITA?

My wife has now decided that she doesn't want to live there for seven months of the year. We have grandkids now and she wants to be more involved in their lives. I love my kids and grandkids. And my parents who also live up here. But I am done with winter. If I never see snow again it will be too soon.

The house has guest rooms and flights are cheap. If they want to see me in the winter, they are all welcome to come down. Plus I will be back for five months in the summer to do some contract work. I will see everyone then.