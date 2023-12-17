Man cuts off ex and her kids, she says ,'you forced us into poverty,' he says she deserves it.

"AITA for making my ex wife and her kids live in “poverty” even though I have money?"

Significant_Virus747

I (46M) recently finalized my divorce with my now ex wife Liza (41F). We were only married for 3 years and the cause for divorce was issues with finances. We had separate bank accounts for our own savings and checking accounts for where our salaries went.

I did create an extra account for her where I would deposit money in monthly just as fun spending money as I make significantly more and wanted her to have less stress with her finances. Even with this set up, she would consistently go over the limit and would even take lots of cash out of my wallet and personal safe without informing me.