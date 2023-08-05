Man refuses to be an active grandfather, "I spent 20 years pretending to care." AITA?

So I told him 'Jake, I spent 20 years parenting. That's enough.' He then yelled at me that I am always jetting around, playing like a teenager and not putting him first. I told him that no, I wasn't. I did that for 20 years to get him on his feet as an adult. I've done that and can go back to prioritizing my own life.

You might not be TA, but you’re ruining your relationship with your son by essentially telling “I don’t care about being actively involved in your life, I’ve already done the bare minimum expected of me and I won’t do more”.

Do you want him to go no contact with you? Because that’s the direction this is heading in.