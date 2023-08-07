MaN'S BIL hates him and tried to get him fired, so he decides to ruin his wedding photos. AITA?.

Now, I was absolutely NOT in the wedding party (this you must understand) and I was perfectly ok with that. As the planning continues, I get word that Roger would like to “buy me a suit” as his way of making amends and so I wouldn’t have to pack a suit of my own.

I had plenty of suits so this was a really odd request but he comes from some money and said it was his way of trying to make amends for all the BS in the past. Whatever, fine, I’ll go along.

I sent my measurements over along with my son’s for the wedding planner. The wedding was in a different state so I wouldn’t be able to see the suit until we picked it up a day before the wedding.