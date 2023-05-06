Groom tells stepmother, 'back off, you will never be anyone's mother.' AITA?

'AITA for telling my dad's wife she needs to accept she is not a mother and is not entitled to demand a dance at my wedding?'

ContributionPrize854

My dad married Sandy when I was 16. Sandy has no kids. She was upset to learn that I mostly went to my grandparents house after school and that I wanted to continue that when she moved in, something I had been doing since my mom died when I was 4. I'm close to my grandparents.

My mom was their only child and I'm their only grandchild. So maybe that made us a little closer or maybe it's just all the time we spent together.

But anyway, that was a time when Sandy wanted me to be home after school instead of at my grandparents because she wanted the chance to have some 'mother son time' and she said she was taking her role as my mother seriously.