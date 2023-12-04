SIL judges wife for being adopted and not choosing to adopt, 'you're a hypocrite.'

She questions Ever every step of the way about rejecting adoption and how her family must feel to know she would rather have her own bio baby instead of adopting when they adopted her. Ever opened up to Jane, which is something I did not think she needed to and I told Ever as much but she wanted to.

She told Jane that adoption is not always an ethical option and while it can be such an amazing thing and bring so much joy to everyone, adoption is nowhere close to perfect.

She also opened up about feeling on the outside her whole life because she looked like nobody in her family and they would always make passing comments about her siblings (bio kids of her parents) looked like family members and comments were often made about "twins" meaning lookalikes.