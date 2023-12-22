Woman outraged, MIL keeps flaunting her future engagement ring in front on her.

"Future MIL wears my future engagement ring (thinking I haven’t seen it)"

asenseofsage

Sooooo ok. I am a very genuine, kind person. I have been with my boyfriend for a little over 4 years now. His mom has a bunch of jewelry and has a diamond dealer friend which she referred to my boyfriend to find me an engagement ring. She went with him to design the ring.

Once it was ready, my boyfriend couldn’t help but show me. IT IS FAR BEYOND ANYTHING I COULD HAVE EVER EXPECTED. ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS. I tried it on and was in absolute love with it… However, we agreed that he would take it to his mom’s so that she can keep it in her safe until he decides to propose and she thinks that I haven’t seen it yet...