Dad buys son mini fridge and multiple locks to protect him from his thieving sister. AITA?

The issue is, my daughter has been stealing from my son recently. She’ll eat his leftovers, bring some to school, things like that. She goes into his room and wears his clothes or accessories to school.

Her brother is of course upset by this. If she asked he might have said yes, but she doesn’t. Her defense for the food is that it is in the fridge, so that means that anyone can take from it.

Her defense for the clothes is that his clothes fit her style better, and she can’t find clothes like her brother wears. He’s given her the site that he buys his clothes from, but she hasn’t bought clothes from there because it’s pricey.