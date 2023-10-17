Sister refuses to attend brother's funeral; 'it's just another example of prioritizing him.'

I (28F) live about a 3 hour drive away from my hometown. My brother (I'll call him George - 25M) was disabled, mentally and physically challenged. My parents prioritized him and ignored me for my entire life.

For instance, in addition to the fact that they were never there for me emotionally, they also missed countless softball games, parent-teacher meetings, concerts where I'd be playing my cello with an orchestra, and even my high school graduation. Almost all of it was because George had a complication and needed to be taken to the hospital.

I left home for college and never came back. They would only ask me to return on special occasions like Christmas or my birthday; but I never came back. So we have an almost nonexistent relationship. They know almost nothing about my life.