Mom won't give pregnant daughter money, 'I'll buy what you need but I'll never trust you.'

My caveat is, I directly buy what they ask for. They can send me the links to what they want for the baby, but I am not going to be giving them any actual cash . Same applies with helping them with the deposit and rent. I'll write a check directly to the apartment complex.

I've seen how Kate and Matt handle money, like there's just more randomly laying around. They go out, spend all weekend, as Matt gets paid on Friday, then by Tuesday, Kate is usually asking me for gas money on behalf of Matt because he's broke, she doesn't work, and his parents aren't financially stable enough to help out.