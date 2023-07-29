Mom refuses to take stepson on vacation; "I don't hate him, but he isn't mine." CONCLUDED

admiralrico411

She also has a son from previous marriage. I wonder how fine she'd be if her hubby didn't take her son on trips and use the same excuse she did.

Sorry_I_Guess

Like, you're one of the biggest AHs I've ever seen on this sub, and that's really saying something. You shouldn't be allowed to be a parent. My heart is absolutely shattered for that poor little boy. I don't know what's broken in your brain or soul, but there's something deeply, pathologically wrong with you.

'I got a bonus at work and I really want to go on vacation with just MY family JUST once.'