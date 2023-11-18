Former egg donor finds 18yo 'son' on her doorstep; she says, 'I can't help you.'

Now his sister was growing up and they didn't have enough bedrooms, so they wanted him out of the house. They gave him my address and wished him well. To say I was dumbfounded is an understatement.

Since he was insisting that I owed him for 18 years of abandonment, I decided to show him the egg donation agreement and the court papers. He started blasting his parents on social media and in their family group. They got back to me and called me an ahole for ruining their relationship with their son and their reputation. I told them they did that all by themselves.