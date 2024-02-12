Teen runs away when she is asked to share her space with mom's BFs kids. AITA?

My grandfather and my uncles came and got me. And all the things that matter to me, including my recliner. He told my mom that she needed to start paying rent if I wasn't going to be living there. I have a bedroom at my grandparents house but I miss my area.

My mom is trying to get me to go back so they can save money to get their own place. Yeah right. I'm not that dumb. She said that I need to stop being a brat and behave like an adult. I said I was living like an adult until you let those kids into my area without permission.