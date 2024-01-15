Man refuses to treat grandkids like family, 'your kids aren't my responsibility.' AITA?

NTA, it’s your money and you were very clear in your reasoning. I would note though that this is the kind of thing that can start a major fracture in a family. Your older kids are acting very entitled, yes. I do wonder if some of that is out of fear.

Their generation is facing a lot more obstacles to building wealth than your generation did and your sons may be afraid that they won’t be able to readily hand out money for school the way you can.

Equal division of money among siblings, however fair and logical it seems, can create a simmering kind of resentment that (I know from experience) can break things irrevocably. You shouldn’t be held hostage by that, but I think it is worth considering.