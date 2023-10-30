Woman's sister tells her that her children 'don't count;' 'you didn't make them.'

The OP responded:

United_Challenge_859

I don't know honestly because she never appeared to hold these views before. But they came spewing out of her like crazy.

Amar_Akbar_Anthony20

NTA. "She reached out separately and said we were cruel for excluding her children and how could we leave them out like that." Why does she want to spent time with your children? She does not find them worthy, made disgusting remarks and does not see them as part of the family.

"She accused me of taking my issues with her out on her children." Yeah and your sister has been such an angel. She sounds unhinged.

judgingA-holes