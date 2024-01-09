New mom wants stepdaughter out of the house; 'our home feels like a battleground.' AITA?

If she sees me in the kitchen attempting to cook, she comes out and sits on the counter to hang out and I can't move if she's in there and she gets mad if I mention ANY of this.

If I tell her I don't want her on my bed, especially when she's eating, I'm met with a "this is literally the living room, you kind of need to get over being mad at people being in your space". Every single time.

Me and the baby have not been sleeping. I breastfeed too so now my privacy just feels completely invaded because my breast is in full view and she just comes out and sits on my bed when I'm trying to nurse; jarring the bed around.