Muslim woman's niece posts photo of her getting dressed, says 'it's legal.' AITA?

One woman was shocked when she discovered that her niece had posted a picture of her husband helping her get into her bridesmaid's dress. She snuck a shot through the blinds in the window. Her neice says she just wanted to get a photo of each bridal party member getting ready but the OP feel completely violated. She was doubly shocked when the bride told her she had no legal ground to argue that the photo be taken down.
Recently, there was a wedding in the family and I was one of the bridesmaids. I was getting ready at my sister's (F40) house, along with some of the other family members. It is important to note that the dress was a corset back and very, very annoying to put on, but my husband (M40) had kindly watched a how-to video and said that he would happily give me a hand getting it all on properly.