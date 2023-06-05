Muslim woman's niece posts photo of her getting dressed, says 'it's legal.' AITA?

Teenagers are far too comfortable posting anything online.

One woman was shocked when she discovered that her niece had posted a picture of her husband helping her get into her bridesmaid's dress. She snuck a shot through the blinds in the window. Her neice says she just wanted to get a photo of each bridal party member getting ready but the OP feel completely violated. She was doubly shocked when the bride told her she had no legal ground to argue that the photo be taken down.

'I (F37) am furious at my niece (F19) for posting a picture of me online, but my sister (F40) doesn't want to get involved.'

electric_bumblebee