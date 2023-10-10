Niece gets internship, aunt kicks her out of she can't be her nanny anymore. AITA?

Now, however, my niece is getting a (paid) internship related to her major that starts in January. She wouldn’t be available to watch my kids. I congratulated her and said I could help her look into student housing or an apartment. We’d have 3 months to do this. She was confused.

I said, since I would need a live in nanny, and only have one guest room, she would have to move out. My niece got upset and said this isn’t fair. She said she won’t be able to save any money if she gets a dorm or an apartment (she could afford to live on her own, but wouldn’t have much savings.)