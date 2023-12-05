Daughter tells cheating dad he ignored her, let new wife bully her; 'Happy Birthday.' + Update

My father never stood up for my mother in this time and stood by what his new wife was saying and doing. He spent less time with me and my siblings and more time with her child and my half brother.

I want to note that my two full blooded siblings Janice and Phil are on the spectrum and have autism. My half sibling and step brother do not. It is blatantly obvious that my father favors them because they are “normal” and “easier to deal with.” These are quotes from his mouth by the way.

He missed very important moments in my life. I want to be an actress and I had landed a gig at a theatre in my state that is fairly well known when I was 16. I invited everyone to come see me and everyone came except for my father.