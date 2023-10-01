Family tells daughter to give child to sister, now sister needs a kidney, she says 'enough.' AITA?

Alice's friends and our extended family have been bombarding me with messages, some understanding, some extremely hateful. Emily is conflicted and has expressed she doesn't want her mother to die but also feels a deep-seated anger.

My husband thinks I should donate to be the "bigger person," but my best friend says Alice made her bed and now has to lie in it. AITAH for considering not donating my kidney after everything that's happened?

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

Carrie56

Don’t forget - you saying yes doesn’t mean that you will be whipped into surgery tomorrow - there is an extended period of testing and counselling which needs to be undertaken before you would get anywhere near that stage.