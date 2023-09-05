Mom tells daughter to give her $10K for plastic surgery, says 'I raised you, you owe me.' ONGOING

"AITA for telling my mom I’m not paying for her full mommy make over?"

shellygotsugar

Soon after graduation and before I (32) even started my current job my mom (57) asked me to help with elective cosmetic surgeries. I told her I can pay up to 3k but that’s about it. The issue is she helped put me through school, sending me some of her govt assistance etc. which was extremely helpful to a broke college adult.

Yet, accepting her assistance gave me soooooo much anxiety, because when I would say “thank you I truly appreciate the help” her reply 100% of the time was always “don’t worry I’ll get a return on my investment” . Even typing that reply gives me serious anxiety I can’t explain it.