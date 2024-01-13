Bride call MOH 'tacky;' says, 'be pretty like when we met' for wedding. Updated 3X

ShesChoaticGood6599
Look my brother (M38) "Aaron" is super smart book-wise but can be a fool when it comes to affairs of the heart. I am not mad at him about this and I don't want to hurt him but... "Heather" (F27) is sith lord of a woman, powerful, manipulative, and ugly underneath their masks.
It sucks more because I introduced them. Heather and I (F32), met playing DND and we stayed in touch after that group disbanded. She met Aaron at my birthday party and they dated in secret for a year before telling me and our mutual friends.
They got engaged at my next birthday party and he asked me to be his Best Woman (a female best man) because he and I have always been incredibly close and Heather frowned at him and said that was ridiculous and I obviously should be her MOH since we're friends and a female and "woman go on the bride's side".
The moment became awkward and I told them I am happy to stand for them on either side because at the end of the day it's about them as a couple, not the individuals, and whatever they wanted worked. I'm an idiot.
I can list in great detail all the disturbances in the Force that should've told me she was far more trouble than she was worth even if she were encrusted in diamonds but my brother had been deliriously happy and I rolled a 1 on Insight I guess.
The shortlist of problems was that Heather assumed the MOH is also the wedding planner, Point of Contact to the Bride, Free Make Up Artist, and pays for the bridesmaid dresses and the bachelorette party.
I compromised by committing to doing the make up for free (I did modeling in my 20s and know how to make due), help plan the wedding with her and my brother, but could not financially pay for the dresses she wanted(I would pay for mine but not the others) AND the party so I offered to do one and she picked the dresses (the more expensive) and I paid it without complaint.
She had all the bridesmaids except for me pay for the whole bachelorette trip (even those who couldn't come) but blasted me in the group chat about it like apologizing for the cost of the trip "...since OP's not financially contributing" which led to the girls asking me how and why I ended up not paying anything. Things like that kept happening.
I am going to pause here and say my brother is a Senior Staff Engineer at a huge tech company and teaches programming at a huge school, so he makes plenty of money. When I asked my brother why he wasn't helping pay for stuff at the wedding he looked incredibly puzzled and asked what I meant.
I immediately shut up realizing I stepped in it and he said Heather insisted she pay for her "half" of the wedding and they joint pay the joint parts (cake, venue, etc) to say to her "haters" she's not marrying him for his money. I know I am the AH for stepping in that one, I admit.
There's more but I don't want this to be a novel so I will jump to the part I might be moral AH for. I hosted the bridesmaids and Heather at a "planning party" she wanted and we sat, working on odds and ends and drinking LOTS of wine, when one of the girls, "Amber" (F20) asked if she can change her hair color.
Her own wedding is coming up and she got a long waitlisted spot with a salon on her wishlist to dye her hair and she wanted to go red. (for a note I am black and use weave to shade and style my hair in crimson red twists) Amber said she would want about my shade and that it complimented my skin tone.
Heather chuckled a bit at that and I kind of looked at her like "what?" and she said that it was fine and she's no bridezilla but she would prefer only one of us look that tacky.
I felt hurt as Heather knew me before I went red year's ago and back then told me how great I looked and that I glowed and now I'm tacky? I asked her if she meant it that way and she shrugged and said "it's about the people, not how good they look" she said.
I didn't get it and the other girls started chiming in and Heather just said "Oh my GOD calm down I didn't mean anything wrong. I won't let OP ruin my wedding entirely. It's really okay. We all are going to start looking different in our 30s" etc.
I was the oldest of all the girls there and I kinda chuckles it away and said Heather was the one who gives me compliments on how much I still look young and like I did when I did fashion modeling (nothing big just commercials and small local runways as it once was my dream to be like on Victoria's Secret or whatever lmao) and she snorted something like "You can't do runway now and you know it."
Ok. At this point I flat out asked her if she had something to say to me and she said that since I had been so "sensitive" about her asking me to do things (be wedding planner, paying for the party etc) for her wedding she didn't want to bring it up but she wanted me to change my look back to "When you were so pretty like when we met."
That meant going back to my natural light brown hair, losing weight (I am 5'7 and 120lbs), and wearing shapewear to fit in a smaller dress. Then she said "look at these lovely ladies, right? It would mean a lot to me if you all could shine up there."
I said that was hurtful and I liked how I look now. I had lots of body issues trying for that dream in my 20s and skipped meals, drank too much and worse, and hated my body. Now I do have curves and I LOVE them. I offered to wear a wig for the wedding if my hair color was an issue and she just got quiet and changed the subject.
To keep from everyone watching me get upset I just shook the wine bottle and laughed something about it getting empty and saying I was going to the kitchen to get a fresh bottle. Heather was there after a couple minutes and started saying "Hey you know I love you no matter how you look, babe."
I just shot "But I look tacky?" and she shrugged and said that's why she didn't want to ask me, she knew I wouldn't focus on anything other than "perceived sleights". I handed her the new wine bottle to bring in and I stepped outside to calm down.
It's still on my mind. The wedding is this Summer and I am kicking myself for being sensitive. It's messing with my head. Now I can't even dream of standing up in front of everyone we all know in a bright dress (the MOH dress is a different color and cut than the other bridesmaids) the way I am.
But a part of me thinks I am letting her under my skin and should not worry about how I look. I don't want to be MOH regardless though - WIBTAH if I step down? I don't even know what I would tell my brother. Sorry for the nerdy references, it's a coping mechanism.
Edit: couple of FAQ's and things I didn't think to add.
Brother has a prenup. It wasn't really a trust thing but he just figured it would be there for them to point at and rebuff he rumors that she is with him for money and I am told she enthusiastically agreed.
She does not have a full-time job - she works retail and does some theatre work at my job as an actor. She lives with her sister and sister's spouse in the city as she is in school (she took a few years gap from high school to college). Her sister is kinda how we met as she is part of my gaming group.
I do not work in software not do I make a lot of money compared to my brother. I am single and live alone and make okay money in nonprofit theatre to survive. Aaron and I don't have any other family. We've been each others family after I came out as bisexual and our grandfather disowned me.
Aaron went no contact out of support for me. We are also not biological siblings as Aaron is adopted and I am "miracle" baby. Our dad walked out when I was a kid and our mom passed away when I was a teen.
Bd10528
Heather is gaslighting you. She’s making mean comments and then acting like you are overreacting to what she says. NTA for wanting to step down. However know that she’ll make you the villain regardless of what you decide to do.
And if you choose to step down she’ll say she knew you would flake and planning was so much harder because you misled them while also making comments about she’s glad to not have someone so tacky in the wedding party. (Also 120lbs at 5’7” is slim so she can FO about wanting you at your “modeling weight”).
ShesChoaticGood6599
When I was in my 20s I was underweight. It was unhealthy. I will never go back to that. I don't want to ever go back to that. I was an unhappy person vying for a goal that wasn't good for me mentally or physically. Heather knew that which is why it hurt more than if a stranger said it.
Buttered_Crumpet09
No, you're NTA. I'll say it for you: Heather's a bitch. A mean, catty, insecure bitch who is doing her best to put you down and make you look bad. She's lied to your brother that she's paying her share of the wedding when, in reality, she expected you to subsidise her and has made everyone else pay for things.
Rather than thank you for buying the bridesmaids' dresses (and BTW, I'm British, and over here, it's on the bride to buy the dresses, so Heather really sucks on this one) and thank you for doing the make up, she instead bitched about you not ALSO funding her bachelorette party.
She made you the villain or tried to. So here's where you have a choice. You can stay quiet and let her walk all over you, thus setting yourself up to be her punchbag whenever she feels like it.
You can step down, in which case she will find a way to make you the bad guy and potentially will try to poison your relationship with your brother (you do get that she has you as MOH because she does not want you hanging out and spending that time with your brother, right?) by making you seem jealous or similar.
Or you can speak to your brother. The other bridesmaids heard what she said, so they were witnesses. You word it like this:
"Hey, I know I agreed to be Heather's MOH, but I don't think I can do it. Heather is really worried about her aesthetic and has asked me to colour my hair, lose weight, and wear shapewear; in fact, as the bridemaids can confirm, she shared that she's really worried that my tacky look is going to ruin your wedding.
I know you're looking forward to this, so I think it's better that I step down rather than ruin things for Heather. Even if I do step down, I want you to know that I won't be asking to be reimbursed for my dress, nor will I want to be repaid for the other bridesmaids dresses that I paid for.
I just want you guys to have the happiest day ever, and I'll still be there and I will, of course, bring a present. But I don't think I'll be able to people's up on the day either, as I wouldn't want to make the bridesmaids look as tacky as Heather feels I look. I'm so sorry for the inconvenience, but I think it's best I just be a guest and allow Heather to have her special day be exactly as she wants it to be."
ShesChoaticGood6599
I tried to write this update on my original post but it got too long. So sorry but I am a bit emotional. I immediately got comments saying the similar thing that I would be the AH to not tell my brother the truth.
It was devastating and I admit some of the comments were worded in a way that really hurt but at the end of the day I was asked if I was okay with Aaron marrying a person who will hurt him and something in my brain clicked. I love my brother more than anything and I realize now I was being spineless and selfish to not come to him with this.
From the beginning of me being MOH Heather monopolized my time. I can pinpoint exact moments I was slowly pushed out of regular contact with Aaron. If I was not working, or doing my side gigs, all my time was on the phone with her or footing the bill at dinners and lunches with her over the wedding.
Someone mentioned that she was trying to keep me and Aaron from spending time and I realize they were right. Anytime I called him and she was there she would take the phone to talk wedding stuff etc. I would be so worn out at the end of my days I wouldn't even reply to texts. I feel so stupid.
I was a coward and so afraid of losing my only family I forgot to be family to him and that's hard to even type but it's true. Aaron called me early, apparently a bridesmaid who was at my house the night I mentioned in my last post, "Sofia" (F26) who is one of our good friends apparently suggest he reach out to me and when he asked why she didn't say.
I didn't realize but I have been miserable since that party at my house. I didn't know how much I seemed off. It was brought to my attention how "far out" I seemed in public and how withdrawn I've been in general.
Aaron called and asked if I was alright. "I know the wedding is stressful, Heather has been a wreck..." and I snapped and just started crying and hung up. He was at my place within the hour and I told him everything. I don't remember seeing him so mad in my life. I am skipping a bunch to be brief.
He asked me how much I spent on the wedding and I just handed him my phone with my bank app and the bridesmaid chat all open and he scrolled and asked me why I would not mention this to him. I explained and he shook his head. He wrapped me in a hug and told me not to worry and ordered us food.
After he left Sofia texted me and Aaron in a new group chat with the three of us some recordings from when she was making tiktoks and the like in various bridesmaid events with Heather in the background and nothing more.
I saw it indicated Aaron saw it but he hasn't said anything yet other than (I will use a fake name for myself as I have the others) "Francesca, turn off your phone if you can. I will drop by tonight." I put my phone on Do Not Disturb and am on my couch drinking and waiting.
Quick random update: I am a bottle of wine in so forgive my dyslexia I am doom scrolling Reddit and Facebook and Heather has blocked me on Facebook and through an app for my texts I can see she's texted many times. I have opened nothing and won't until Aaron arrives. In the meantime I am truly in (good) tears over your support and advice.
I was never a strong person ( that was our mom) but you and my friends make me feel strong and I cannot express my gratitude. I will update when I can but it may be tomorrow as I am passing that line of tipsy into more than tipsy lol But seriously. Thank you all so much. 💜
My Venmo popped up and Heather's sister "Haley" just sent me money...no description on it. Just a bride emoji? Also Aaron says he is on the way. As I am on Facebook I am seeing more of the girls in the bridal party in different chats having issues with Heather. I am more of an Insta/Twitter gal so never even saw it. I am messaging them back now.
Alien-False-Flag
Time for your brother to call off the shizzzz show.
SnooPets8873
Sofia is a real one.
BeardManMichael
You are not stupid. You're not spineless. Posting about complex interpersonal problems to a bunch of strangers on the internet who will judge you, fairly or sometimes unfairly, takes bravery.
You did what you did out of love for your brother. You did the right thing. A short-term amount of chaos is probably going to result from this mess but you can know that long-term it seems like your brother will be forever grateful. I wish you and more importantly, your brother, the best of luck going forward.
ShesChoaticGood6599
On to what happened. By the time Aaron got back to my place, I was less tipsey and more wine drunk. He looked at me and said I needed to lay off the Celestial Absinth (DND joke). He looked exhausted.
I apologized as I felt I had imploded his life and he snapped at me something like "Dont you dare apologize for telling me the truth ever." and went on about how hurt he was I never told him about any of it.
I apologized and he reminded me of Jeff and how bad things could have gone if he hadn't figured out what Jeff was doing to me. I suffered and silence and things could have escaleted and he could have lost me.
I am all he has and he would never have forgiven me or himself. I told him he was right and from now on no lies and no secrets between us. He made me pinky swear, like we did when we were kids.
He then told me what happened. He got to his house and listened to every single one of the recordings. He had sent himself items and screenshots from my phone including all the payments he could find of what I spent and calculated it.
He wrote me a check and the total is staggering. I don't know if everyone is like this but sometimes it is hard to keep a running tally on a specific expense over time if you just spend a little here and a little there over a year. But let's just say the check will replenish my lost savings and then some.
He then called Heather over under the guise of wanting to have dinner with her. When she arrived he was sitting in his living room and acting casual. He was recording the whole conversation on his computer nearby where he teaches tech.
So the audio was perfect when he played it back to me except for when Heather was moving about his house doing things here and there in other rooms as she talked to him, but he stayed on the couch by the desk.
He was casual and asked about the wedding planning she lamented how much there was to do but how excited she was. He asked about me "How is Francesca doing? I haven't been able to catch up with her."
Heather said something about how she is trying to "coach" me on being a MOH but that it's fine as she just wants him to be happy and have his adoptive sister in the wedding. Aaron and I never use the word adoptive.
He is simply my brother. Adopted or no. I never knew she used that term when I wasn't around. I can't quite pin it down as to why (there's nothing wrong with him being adopted or anything) but it just didnt sit well with me.
He kept it chill asking her questions he already knew answers to and she clearly would lie to him. He brought up the money and maybe he should contribute since he does make more and he doesn't mind - that's when the big lies happened.
She claimed to have worked many shifts and saving a lot of money and the like to pay for her "half" - then she blamed me on the super expensive bridesmaid dresses claiming I made a big deal about not looking my best in the much more affordable dresses she had wanted etc but made it out like she compromised by yielding to what I wanted even though it was more expensive.
I am making this really short but she made me out to be this diva and would imply how I must talk him into buying me expensive things. And that the bachelorette was going to be her biggest expense because I am a city girl and would not stand for a small dinner which is what Heather wanted. (absolute Wookie poo poo but whatever)
Aaron toyed around a little longer before saying "Hey you should come listen to this" and started playing some of the videos. You can hear Heather saying things like "who is that?" "that sounds like me but that's not me" but he kept playing them until she just goes "what is this about?"
He said he knew the truth and is giving her the chance to tell him the truth. She pretended she didnt know what he meant and Aaron just said "Allow me to be very clear, I know you've been lying to me. So tell me the truth."
She started crying and asking why he's doing this to her and asked what she did to deserve this and he got angry. He stated lying wasn't even the worst but how she treated me. His sister and Heather's supposed friend.
A lot was said between them but he never raised his voice and at one point she was screaming and he said "I won't even speak to you if you're just going to yell" They argued more and he told her to get out, and that the wedding is off.
He said he expects her to pay me and him back for all the expenses or he will bring her to court and then as she was crying he called her sister Haley to tell her that Heather is on her way back home and laid out everything so Haley knew exactly why they were calling it off.
The recording ends there but according to Aaron he put Heather's things in her sisters car for her (yes I am pettily specific about Heather not owning a car), and locked her out. She stayed at the door crying for a min and left. Aaron says he took a moment to cool down when the drama started back up.
Out of all the bridesmaids, only one was singularly Heather's and not a mutual friend of ours or a friend of mine or Aarons. "Kim" hated me at the very beginning because she is "Heather's true best friend" and should've been the MOH but made up some crap that I threw a fit I wasn't important in the wedding so long suffering Heather bent a knee and made me MOH.
Kim called Aaron and yelled at him that Heather is at her house heartbroken and depressed because the other girls lied to him to make her look bad. Heather is willing to forgive him and take him back but he needs to acknowledge the "truth".
She said Heather would only get mean to defend herself from us "ganging" up on her and that Kim witnessed it firsthand. She told him I was the worse one and would make snide remarks to Heather about taking my brother away from me and how now I was alone and had no one.
She implied something else that I won't repeat here because it's disgusting but ahem Luke and Space Mom, if you know you know. Then she dropped that Heather is also pregnant and the stress cannot be good for her or the baby.
Aaron said that he was almost considering talking to Heather and seeing things from her prespective because he was dumb and he did think he had loved her but it was the last parts that snapped him out of it. He said if Heather perceived she was being attacked, he almost felt bad, but he also knew me well enough to know that I am far too not confrontational - then WHAM baby?
He told Kim that this is impossible as Heather's rule was no intercourse until marriage and he respected that but now Kim and Heather are claiming that he was drunk one night and he and Heather did the deed and must not remember as he was practically passed out for most of it.
Which..I won't begin to even touch that here but I have never felt more angry in my LIFE. Aaron doubts this as he has never been so drunk he would forget things and on top of that, why would she keep it a secret from him after the fact? More to it but those are the cliffnotes.
It was late and Sofia couldn't come over so we facetimed her to thank her. She and her girlfriend were eager to hear what happened and Aaron told the whole thing over again and Sofia's girlfriend "Letty" told Aaron to immediately demand a medical confirmation of pregnancy and a paternity test as well as have Heather pin down the when and where.
She reminded Aaron that he has cameras all over his home and in the main rooms so this can be easily disproven but to also tread carefully because she can see a mile away that if Aaron refuses to be conned by that "Medusa-a$$ Homeworlder wanna-be" she will try to spin it making him an aggressor.
She is pre-law and her dads an attorney so Aaron will call him today and will speak to Heather only through his attorney going forward. We also opened some of Heather's texts to me together and screenshots each one but I was sleepy because of the wine and fell asleep.
When I woke up Aaron was on my tablet still reading and screenshoting and he seemed oddly chipper. I asked what's up and he informed me that Heather's sister Haley reached out and she will be going to the doctor with Heather to see if Heather is really pregnant but Haley is doubtful as she never mentioned it nor has Haley noticed any signs. It seems Haley is on his side and "over her BS."
He also wants to thank Sofia and the other bridesmaids for helping us and is thinking about keeping the venue and just having a party in place of the wedding but he isnt sure. Honestly I don't think he slept and he looks awful so I canceled all my plans and am going to make sure he rests and takes care of himself.
Nothing has been decided but he now sees how manipulative Heather can be. I know he is heartbroken but he's putting on a face for everyone. I know far too well eventually he will need to mourn the relationship and I am determined to be here when he does.
I think that's everything for now, I wanted to share with everyone who has been so supportive of us even if it meant kicking me in the pants to get me to be honest with my brother. To my fellow Browncoats and rebels, thanks for helping me feel a part of a broader nerdom - it feels awesome.
DatguyMalcolm
Daaaammmmn. Yeah, this is not over. Aaron for sure better lawyer up good etc. Also, if he was blackout, didn't Heather basically admit to rping him (if they indeed do the deed that way). Anyway, Heather can f off xD
dtracers
I would have threaten her with rape charges if she is claiming her was really drunk. That is basically confirming that he was not in a place of consent.
AmyXBlue
I like the attempts at making them nerds and the D&D references. But the whole thing escalated weirdly and hit to many of the same tropes, perfect recordings and everyone in on taking down this cartoonishly evil woman, and now no one loves her. Better than some of the other stories, and was about a B story.
captaincopperbeard
I don't understand how people like that exist. I honestly cannot comprehend people who behave like OP's would-be SIL behave, let alone how they can act that way and still insist that they are the wronged party. I just do not get it.
dustiedaisie
It is rare that I don’t see a single redeeming thing about someone but Heather is vile in every way possible. OP and her brother have a special bond and, with the strength of their relationship, I know he will heal and find someone way better. I am looking forward to that for them.