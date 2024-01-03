Son tells dad his new wife will NEVER be his mom; 'I don't even know you anymore.' UPDATED

I don't even know if I know who my dad is anymore. My wife is struggling to support me (emotionally) and doesn't know how to help. Please, internet strangers, how do I convince them(dad and dad's wife) she is not and will never be my mom.

ETA: About my therapist. He said I should try to express my true feeling towards them in a non hostile and threatening manner. Do it in a way that is constructive but gets to the point. Learn more about my dad and his wife and get to the root of who they are and how they feel about the situation. But I'm going to find a better therapist.

SWGoodToes

"I didn't let them in and said to turn around and go back to where they came from."

You have the right to set & enforce this boundary if this is what you want.