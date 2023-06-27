BIL pressures woman to hang out one-on-one; gets angry when she says no. AITA?

Last week my sister’s (30f) husband (32m) asked me (26f) if I wanted to hangout and I said no.
My sister has been married to him for 4 years & he and I have not always gotten along. It’s caused obvious problems in the past but we have worked through it.
The last 2 years we have been able to move on and coexist really well within my family because I thought it was understood what our dynamic is supposed to be.
Last week he texted me asking if I wanted to meet up and get coffee. I honestly have no desire to hangout with him like that so I tried to deflect the invite by suggesting he bring my nephews too and we could go to the park or something and he doubled down on wanting to hangout with me individually to “connect and find common ground.”
Personally, I feel like we don’t need to hangout alone because:
1. We have a history of getting into it and I don’t want to put myself in any situation where that could happen again.
2. I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to be hanging out with my sister’s husband by ourselves.
3. I don’t particularly like him & we have legitimately nothing in common so it just doesn’t feel natural for us to hangout.
I told him that while I appreciate his offer, I don’t think we need to hangout. I said it doesn't feel like an appropriate relationship to have with an in-law IMO and things have been good lately so I don’t think we need to make this relationship any deeper and risk messing anything up.
He was so upset with me and said that he will need to “reflect and think about how this will impact things moving forward bc I cannot accept a sort of false reality where we pretend things are good when they are not.”
He said he will be setting a new boundary with me and now my family is really worried he is going to withhold my nephews from me as ‘punishment.’ (Yes he’s that type)
I just wanted to set a clear boundary of what I am comfortable with & I don’t think I should feel any sort of obligation to hangout with him just bc he got married into my family.
I’d also like to add I have 5 other siblings that he has never asked to hangout with alone, only me. AND I have a SIL who has been a part of my family for 9 years now, who I adore, but we’ve only ever spent alone time together less than 3 times.
It’s now turned into a big problem between me & my sister bc I refused to spend time with her husband. I told her this was my attempt at keeping the peace & meant no harm by it.
I shared with her that I would feel more comfortable if we went through her if there are any future problems between him and I & she told me she does not want to be in the middle.
I made it clear that this does not mean I have any issues with him, I just want us to continue to maintain our relationship the way it is & grow from there.
Hanging out individually is not something I am comfortable with & I was trying to set a boundary with him. AITA for not wanting to hangout with my sister’s husband alone?
Yeah, if he wants it that bad… there’s something fishy here.
He sounds really creepy. Any man trying that hard to be alone with a woman who obviously doesn't want to has bad intentions.
Exactly! No one acts like this! Reminds me of the playground where a boy is being mean to the girl he likes! Then he’s trying to punish her by withholding her nephew. And the sister is ok with this… so damn weird it literally seems like it’s a sister wives spin off!
NTA i think it’s super weird that your sister ‘doesn’t want to be in the middle’ like she should be meditating.
NTA. You're just not into him, and that should be allowed. Your sister picked him out, not you.
I don't see anything wrong with a sister and her BIL hanging out if they have that sort of relationship, but you don't have that kind, and don't want that kind, and that should be ok.
Maybe ask your sister what he even wanted to talk about.
Edit: We’ve met several times to discuss ‘our problems’ and it always just comes down to being fundamentally different. He also is constantly trying to convert me to his beliefs and blaming me for our issues when I won’t budge. I’m not mad but I don’t want to engage or put myself in another situation like that.
Edit x2: A lot of people have suggested him possibly wanting a romantic relationship with me and I can say with confidence that is not the vibe at all. If that were the case I would have immediately told my sister.
NTA. He sounds like an odd duck. I can't think of a good reason for you to hang out with your BIL alone without your spouses or your nephews there and if you are getting a bad vibe, usually trusting your gut is best.
Honestly, if he tried to force the issue by withholding contact with his kids, you need to stick to your guns bc if he successfully leverages you that way on this issue, he'll do it again and again on additional issues.
I would also call out what he is doing if he attempts that.
'BIL is not letting me visit my nephews unless I go out to coffee with him.'
Then ask anyone who thinks what he is doing is okay why they think it is okay for a grown man to force a women to have spend time with him.
NTA, The wording of the edits makes it sound like he is some form of religious fundamentalist. That disagrees with her not following his viewpoint.
OP is most likely the only unmarried girl in the family so BiL feels it's his responsibility to shepherd her into a proper flock so the can meet a fellow parishioner get married and start popping out babies. They probably also have divergent political beliefs which also rubs him entirely the wrong way.
OP - Stand firm and yes, he will probably attempt to blockade you from your nephews because you are either a heretic or an unrepentant sinner that he 'doesn't want his boys exposed to' if that's the case it's unfortunately a manipulation that is within his parental rights unless your sister is willing to stand up for you.
Either way, good job on being straight forward with him and letting everyone know what he's trying to do. They need to be aware that he is trying to get you alone to try manipulating you.
Nta. Oh look, a narcissist. Op it seems to me he doesn’t want to talk, he wants to rule. Yeah that’s a harsh jump but the family is worried he’ll withhold nephews? Yeah y’all need to sit down and discuss how much control y’all are willing to give him.
Cause right now besides you, he’s winning it seems. I still would let rule sex out. Idk why people think sex is romance. He could be trying to drive wedge between you and sister by sleeping with you.