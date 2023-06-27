BIL pressures woman to hang out one-on-one; gets angry when she says no. AITA?

Personally, I feel like we don’t need to hangout alone because: 1. We have a history of getting into it and I don’t want to put myself in any situation where that could happen again.

2. I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to be hanging out with my sister’s husband by ourselves.

3. I don’t particularly like him & we have legitimately nothing in common so it just doesn’t feel natural for us to hangout.

I told him that while I appreciate his offer, I don’t think we need to hangout. I said it doesn't feel like an appropriate relationship to have with an in-law IMO and things have been good lately so I don’t think we need to make this relationship any deeper and risk messing anything up.