It only stopped because my BIL told Lucy he would be leaving her if she did not cut it out. Things have been quiet ever since then until tonight when I got a call from my sister saying she has a scheduled an abortion tomorrow for her baby girl since she can't fit into her dress.

She then said that I could stop all of this if I just honored her simple request of giving her my dress. This is where I am for sure not just wrong but a major b^+ch. From experience, making that decision is one of the hardest thing to make in life.

BUT... It did pi$s me off and I told her that if she was aborting her baby over a dress, then she does not deserve to have any children and her baby girl can be a gift to another person who will actually love her and not place fabric over her.