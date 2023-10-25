Nephew reads his Amazon wishlist during his eulogy for his uncle.

The second thing is my uncle just passed away at the age of 53. He was always very close to me and by sister and cousins because he was like literally a “cool cowboy” type who stayed single until he was 49.

He married a girl in her 30s and they now have two kids aged 3 and 2. I hadn’t been that close to him recently because he would always just want to lecture me and have zero empathy for what I’m going through.

Anyway, the people who are in my generation were asked to say something at his funeral since we were his “unofficial” kids. I suck at speaking in public so like I planned speech, and I planned one.