Inheritance Drama: Grandfather demands paternity test before grandson sees a dime. AITA?

They’re very dysfunctional and the entire family have told them to keep us out of their marriage. They would complain about everything to us when they had no intention of changing anything, so there’s no point of them wasting our time with their constant complaints.

Every year, I update my will. Not drastically, and sometimes I don’t even change much at all, but I go over it with a lawyer and make changes if I want to. Adam knows this and randomly asked me a few days ago if I possibly added Billy to the will.

I said I hadn’t even considered it because I’m not sure if Billy is even my actual grandchild. Adam said any child he considers his son is automatically my grandchild. I said I don’t agree with that under these circumstances.