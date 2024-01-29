Postpartum wife says, 'I'm not cooking for your parents; they ate all my chowder.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to cook dinner for my in laws after my husband gave his mom all of my left overs?"

Different_Base_5747

I'm 3 months PP but for the most part it doesn't really affect me. Our daughter is a super easy going baby so my healing process was smooth sailing. I've been up and doing my "pre-baby" routines since maybe a month after I gave birth.

With that said, I still get super tired and I still have PP anger that randomly spikes whenever my breast milk drops (DMER) so maybe I'm being too harsh here. Two days ago I made a huge corn chowder.

It took me at least 4 hrs between prep and cook. I have been craving this since maybe 2 weeks after I gave birth and though my husband said he would make it for me, I always declined the offer.