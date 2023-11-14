'Abandoned' daughter told to 'be more supportive' of mom's new family 'for appearances.'

My mother met some guy about 18 months ago and they got married recently and she's now expecting a baby with him. From the outside he appears to be a top notch guy. He was interested in getting to know me, said he would want me to be part of their family.

But he knows she didn't raise me or treat me well. He knows she didn't even put me on their wedding guest list herself. He has also witnessed her tell me I'm my father's daughter in the most venom filled way possible.

Then he heard her say she was going to be a mom for the first time. So I'm not sure if he's actually good underneath or maybe he cares about appearances. I did not go to their wedding, by the way.