Husband upset in-laws plan secret birthday party for wife; readers say, 'she's leaving you.'

I told my wife how I felt. She was very defensive of her parents, and made a point to tell me all of the things that weren't good enough about the dinner that I had planned, really made me feel like I shouldn't have bothered trying to do anything for her.

Edit: apparently it was a surprise dinner. She couldn't have told me in advance. I'm still hurt the parents didn't say anything to me, and she continues to defend their behavior and point the blame at me.

Doormatty

NTA - This is bizarre fucking behaviour.

"and made a point to tell me all of the things that weren't good enough about the dinner that I had planned"

WTF? Is this normal for her?