Family's Secret Santa turns into a money grab for mandatory luxury brands.

You also need to add where your gifts can be found. A few people have also started saying that they are going to buy from lists other than their recipient’s. On top of that, everyone keeps editing their lists, adding and removing things that they think of.

I’ve explained how inconvenient this is becoming, and even tried the angle of the financial burden being placed on the parents (of multiple kids, there’s 6 kids total in the group). Most of the group agrees, but are explaining that they are “gritting their teeth for family’s sake.”