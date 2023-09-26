Family disowns teen, then demands $45K when work injury settlement awards her $250K.

At 15, I started working while all my other siblings didn’t and I kept it a secret for 2 months until my entire family showed up at my job and started screaming about how I was a “selfish kid who didn’t give back to the family by hiding my money and buying myself things.”

I got fired after the second time they caused an incident. To think they didn’t care about where I went every other day for 6 hours. My mom came home with an angry look on her face and she screamed about the fact that we were behind on rent to my dad. He yelled back at her and then my siblings got involved.