BF keeps inviting his family on dates with GF, she retaliates by withholding cotton candy.

It’s not that I’m against seeing his family, but sometimes I feel misled. His brother’s almost always end up not paying so he foots their bill. But then I have to cover for him. His sister (f41) is an entirely different story. She’s always sour and angry looking and very petty.

She is very quick to do FB lives to instigate conflict, even with her own family. Her theme nowadays is her ex, who broke up with her after she verbally assaulted him, demanded that he return to her house or else and said cryptic insults about his family on social media. So, he met someone later on and got married and she has a chip on her shoulder. I intentionally stay away from her and he knows it.