Woman, tired of SIL insulting husband, drops a bomb about her husband's infidelity. AITA?

Then, two days ago, we were all in the dining room, with the exception of my husband who was finishing up some work. Alison remarked that she hasn’t seen him all day and that it was really rude that he wasn’t putting in more effort to spend time with his daughter or the family.

I sternly told her that my husband is working to provide for his family and that not everyone can just take weeks off at a time. Alison then said “of course you’d say that, you’re basically paid to be his bang-nanny” (I’m a SAHM).

I cannot remember the last time I was so enraged. Before i could even fully process my own thoughts, I said “Yeah, and you get cheated on for free. Tell me who got the better deal”.